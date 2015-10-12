East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Cloudy with off and on showers and lows near 60 degrees.

Monday: A frontal boundary with settle across the region and while we may be mostly dry in the morning, scattered showers and few rumbles of thunder are expected during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s (maybe lower 80s in the southern Valley) with lows in the upper 50s Monday night.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with highs in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Lingering clouds and few sprinkles early in the morning, then clearing out with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the middle 40s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 60s. The next frontal boundary will be sliding into the region later in the day so rain chances will be on the rise during the evening. Lows will be in the middle 50s Friday night.

Saturday: Scattered showers with highs in the lower to middle 60s. This could mean that you'll need the ponchos for the Alabama game at Neyland... Check back for updates to this forecast!

Sunday: A frontal boundary should be exiting the area and cooler air will be moving in. We may have a few lingering showers, then gradual clearing. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Have a good week!

