Tonight: A frontal boundary will slide in tonight with scattered showers and few rumbles of thunder possible this evening before tapering later tonight. In addition, expect patchy areas of fog to develop overnight and early Tuesday morning. Lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs back down in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Tuesday night. A chance for rain returns late in the day on into Tuesday evening.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Overnight lows nice and cool in the middle to upper 40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 60s. The next frontal boundary will be sliding into the region later in the day so rain chances will be on the rise later Friday night. Lows will be in the middle 50s Friday night.

Saturday: Scattered showers are likely in the morning as a strong cold front slides in. However, most of the rain should be ending by afternoon as the front sweeps through. Highs will only be near 60 with breezy winds and falling temps into the 50s by afternoon. So it looks to be cool to chilly for the 3:30pm Alabama game at Neyland Stadium ... dress warmly!

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and very cool with highs only in the upper 50s. We could see a few upper 30s Sunday night and Monday morning.

