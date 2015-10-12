East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible later in the day. Highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the low 40s Monday night.

Tuesday: A few sprinkles early, then becoming partly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 30s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the middle 30s.

Thanksgiving Thursday: Pleasant! Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 30s Thursday night.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy as our next weather system approaches from the west. Scattered showers will arrive during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the low 40s Friday night.

Saturday: Scattered showers possible with highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 40s Saturday night.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Have a good week!!

