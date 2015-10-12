Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Thursday: A few spotty showers and storms into the afternoon that have potential to bring more lightning and strong winds, however, conditions are expected to improve as the day goes on. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.

Friday: Hot weather builds with highs in the lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible, but drier overall. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

This Weekend: Hot and humid with a chance for storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

Next week: Rain chances will be possible each day with highs near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great week!!

maxuser

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.