East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Monday : Scattered showers will be possible at times during the day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s.

**A strengthening weather system will arrive late Monday night and could bring strong to severe storms to our viewing area overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning . Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. We will continue to refine the details of this forecast so check back for updates !**

maxuser

maxuser

maxuser

maxuser

Tuesday: The potential for severe weather should end by the early afternoon hours with rain chances gradually ending and slowly clearing skies for the rest of the day. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times. Temperatures should reach the lower 70s, then drop quickly during the evening as cooler air moves into the region. Lows will be in the middle 40s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: As of now it looks like we will briefly be between weather systems with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Thursday/Friday: The next weather system moves into the region and will bring us more rain chances and another round of cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees both days.

maxuser

Check back for updates to the forecast!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.