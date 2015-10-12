Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, with lows will be in the upper 60s. Patchy fog is expected again late.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny and hot! Highs will be near 90 degrees both days. Feels-like temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

This Weekend: A weak cold front moves closer, with a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms Saturday. A better chance for scattered thundershowers comes on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s Saturday, and lower 80s Sunday. **Autumn officially arrives Saturday night @ 9:54PM EDT**

Next Week: An unsettled start to the week with continued rain chances Monday and Tuesday and highs in the lower 80s. A stronger cold front sweeps through by the end of the week with showers and storms likely Thursday, then clearing and cooler by Friday!

Have a good week ... stay cool!!

