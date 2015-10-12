East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Saturday: Staying very warm with a few isolated thundershowers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few showers are possible in the higher elevations.

Monday: Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with fair skies. High elevation showers are possible.

Tuesday: Still warm... Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with spotty showers in the higher elevations and partly sunny skies.

Wednesday: A frontal boundary will begin to approach from the northwest. This will draw moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico and bring us scattered showers and storms. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Have a good week!!

