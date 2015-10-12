East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!
FRIDAY FOOTBALL FORECAST (7 PM):
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows will be in the lower 30s with light winds.
Saturday: Sunny skies and pleasant! Highs will be milder in the upper 50s with light winds.
VOLS GAME DAY FORECAST:
Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the middle 30s with light winds.
Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy by afternoon but continued mild and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the lower 40s Sunday night.
Monday: Partly to variably cloudy with a few spotty showers possible and highs in the lower 50s. Lows will be near 40 Monday night.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the lower 50s with lows in the lower to middle 30s.
Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle 50s Thanksgiving, then warming into the upper 50s on Friday.
Enjoy the dry weather! And have a great Weekend!!
