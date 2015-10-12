East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

***While the Flash Flood Watch has expired, some areas that saw localized flooding such as McMinn County may still have roadways and lower-lying areas with pooling water lingering until we dry out over the weekend. Be extra careful of areas where water has pooled, particularly over roads at night, and do not drive through roads submerged in water.***

Today: We start out foggy with some mist and drizzle early. Then drier air will move in during the day with decreasing clouds by afternoon. Nice conditions are expected for Friday night football! Highs will be in the upper 70s and lows will be in the lower 60s.

This Weekend: Both Saturday and Sunday look pleasant as drier air brings in lower humidity and comfortable weather conditions! Highs will be near 80 Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday. Lows will be in the lower 60s, so nice and cooler at night as well.

Next Week: Drier overall! We will warm back into the lower to middle 80s. Lows will be in the middle 60s. A good cool-down is projected for the following weekend!

Have a good safe night!!

