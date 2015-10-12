East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Tonight: Clear and chilly overnight with lows near freezing tonight.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny and pleasant! Highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 30s Thursday night.

Friday: Increasing clouds by afternoon as our next weather system approaches from the west. But it looks dry for much of the day. Rain showers roll in by late Friday night into the overnight. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Friday night.

The Weekend: Scattered showers are likely Saturday morning, then drying and mild by Saturday afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Saturday night. Sunday looks to be partly cloudy and very mild with highs in the middle 60s. Expect a chance for showers returning late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Happy Thanksgiving!!

