Tonight: Decreasing clouds and colder overnight. Lows will be near 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, dry and cool. Highs will be near 50 degrees with lows in the lower 30s Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Thursday: Sunny and pleasant! Highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 30s Thursday night.

Friday: Increasing clouds as our next weather system approaches from the west. Scattered showers roll in by later Friday evening into the overnight. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Friday night.

The Weekend: Scattered showers are likely Saturday morning, then drying Saturday afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows will be in the middle 40s Saturday night. Sunday looks partly cloudy and dry, with a chance for showers returning late Sunday night. Highs in the lower 60s.

