Tonight: A few isolated showers will be possible through the evening, then mild with patchy fog overnight. Low 65.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday: Nice and quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s.

The Weekend: Staying warm and mostly dry. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a good week!!

