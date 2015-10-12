East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Tonight: A few isolated showers will be possible through the evening, then mild with patchy fog overnight. Low 65.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle 80s.
Thursday: Nice and quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s.
The Weekend: Staying warm and mostly dry. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.
