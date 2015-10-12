East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!
Tonight: Bundle up if you have to be outside!! Lows will be in the upper teens to lower 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits! **Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the Mountains from 8 PM Tonight through 8 AM Wednesday**
Wednesday: Sunshine returns but still cold with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Westerly winds at 5-10 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day. Lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Wednesday night.
Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few spotty light showers arriving by afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle 40s. Lows will be in the lower 40s Thursday night.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs warming into the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 40s Friday night.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Saturday night.
Sunday: Continued mild with scattered showers and highs in the lower to middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Sunday night.
Stay warm!!
