East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Tonight: Bundle up if you have to be outside!! Lows will be in the upper teens to lower 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits! **Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the Mountains from 8 PM Tonight through 8 AM Wednesday**

maxuser

maxuser

Wednesday: Sunshine returns but still cold with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Westerly winds at 5-10 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day. Lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few spotty light showers arriving by afternoon and evening. Highs in the middle 40s. Lows will be in the lower 40s Thursday night.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs warming into the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 40s Friday night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Saturday night.

Sunday: Continued mild with scattered showers and highs in the lower to middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Sunday night.

Stay warm!!

maxuser

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.