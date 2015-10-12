East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

**A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the Foothills/Smokies of Blount, Sevier and Cocke counties until 10 AM. Winds will be out of the south at 20-35 mph and could gust to 70 mph at time in the areas shaded in brown.**

Today: The storms have moved out of the area and the weather will improve through the day with slowly clearing skies. Temperatures should reach the middle 60s, then drop quickly during the evening as cooler air moves into the region.

ELECTION DAY FORECAST:

Tonight: Fair skies with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Hight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with light winds. Lows will be in the lower 40s Wednesday night.

Thursday: The next weather system moves into the region and will bring us increasing rain chances. Highs will be near 60 degrees with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s Thursday night as showers continue into Friday.

Friday: Scattered showers to start the day with rain chances gradually tapering off during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day before dropping into the lower to middle 30s Friday night.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday night with a widespread freeze possible.

Veteran's Day (Sunday): Mostly sunny but staying chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

Have a good week!!

