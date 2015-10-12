Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s and light winds.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers and storms and highs near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.
Friday: Showers and storms are likely. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Lows will be near 70 degrees Friday night.
This Weekend: A chance for scattered showers early on Saturday, then drying into Sunday and more comfortable with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle to upper 60s.
