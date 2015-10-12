Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with just a couple spotty showers in the higher elevations. Lows will be near 70 degrees Monday night.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs near 90 degrees. A few showers are possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.
Friday: Similar to Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and a few storms possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
Next Weekend: Highs will be near 90 degrees with a slight chance for showers both days. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
