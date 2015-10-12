Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Today: Another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the lower 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s. Wind will be fairly light.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s. South wind 2-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler thanks to the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s. The best chance for rain appears to be after lunch time and ending after sunset.

The weekend: Gorgeous weather expected! Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday, but not everyone will see rain. Sunday looks to be very pleasant with highs in the upper 80s and sunshine.

Next week: The fairly quiet weather pattern sticks around with temperatures in the 80s and limited chances for rain.

Have a great week!!

