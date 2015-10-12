Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Today: Another warm day! Highs will be near 90 under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
Friday: Warm and humid with just a few spotty showers. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
This weekend: Partly sunny and mostly dry on Saturday with rain chances on the rise for Sunday. Highs will be near 90 degrees both days. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
Next week: A chance of scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
Have a great rest of your week!
