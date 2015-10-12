Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

maxuser

Today: Another warm day! Highs will be near 90 under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Friday: Warm and humid with just a few spotty showers. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

This weekend: Partly sunny and mostly dry on Saturday with rain chances on the rise for Sunday. Highs will be near 90 degrees both days. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Next week: A chance of scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Have a great rest of your week!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.