Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

maxuser

Tonight: Fair skies with light winds and lows near 70 degrees. A few showers are possible on the Plateau but most locations will stay dry.

Saturday: A weak cold front will slowly move into the region. This will bring us increasing clouds and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Keep an eye and ear to the sky if you plan to tailgate or head to the game! Highs will be in the middle 80s with light winds and head indices in the 90s. **Autumn officially arrives Saturday night @ 9:54PM EDT**

VOLS GAME-TIME FORECAST:

maxuser

Sunday: Rain chances remain elevated as the front stalls across East Tennessee so keep the umbrellas handy! We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s with light winds and lows in the upper 60s.

Monday: The unsettled pattern will stick around with showers and storms possible and highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain chances. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Another front will move through the region bringing a good chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in lower 80s.

Go Vols!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.