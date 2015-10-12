East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Tonight: Mostly clear with light winds and lows in the middle 60s. Patchy fog is possible by early Thursday morning.
Thursday: Partly sunny and staying unseasonably warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s and light southwesterly winds. A few spotty showers are possible in the higher elevations but most locations will stay dry.
Friday: A mix of clouds and sun with a couple spotty showers in the higher elevations. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with light winds.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FORECAST:
Saturday: Staying very warm with a few isolated thundershowers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A stray showers is not out of the question in the higher elevations.
Monday: Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with fair skies. High elevation spotty showers are possible.
Tuesday: Still warm... Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with spotty showers in the higher elevations and partly sunny skies.
Wednesday: A chance for a couple of showers, mainly in the higher elevations. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun.
Have a good week!!
