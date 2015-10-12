East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us

Tonight: Clear and cold! Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s. With calm winds and clear skies, widespread frost is expected Monday morning so cover those sensitive plants! A Freeze Warning (darker blue) and Frost Advisory (lighter blue) are in effect until 9 am Monday.

Monday: Chilly to start, then a cool but pleasant afternoon! Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday night.

Tuesday: A weak and dry cold front will sweep through the area so we'll see a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Temperatures will stay below average with highs in the lower to middle 60s with mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Thursday night.

Friday: Uncertainty rises as we get toward the end of the week... As of now, it looks like we may have a few spotty showers with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the lower to middle 40s Friday night. Check back for updates.

Next weekend: A series of systems will be moving across the region so we'll keep a chance of spotty showers in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 50s with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Check back for updates.

