Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, with some patchy fog early Friday morning. Lows around 69.
Friday: Partly cloudy and very warm with a few isolated Mountain thundershowers. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Lows will be near 70.
This Weekend: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Mostly dry on Saturday with rain chances on the rise by Sunday afternoon.
Next Week: A chance of scattered showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
Have a great Friday!!
**************************************************************************************************
Follow us on social media!
WBIR Weather on Facebook
WBIR Weather on Twitter
Todd Howell on Twitter
Mike Witcher on Twitter
Cassie Nall on Twitter
Rebecca Sweet on Twitter