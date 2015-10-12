East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny with highs near 50 degrees and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FORECAST:

Friday Night: Clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with light winds.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool but pleasant! Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with light winds.

VOLS GAME DAY FORECAST:

Saturday Night: Fair skies. Lows will be in the middle 30s with light winds.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance for sprinkles late in the evening. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the low 40s Sunday night.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers and highs in the low 50s. Lows will be in the middle 30s Monday night.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 50s with lows in the middle to upper 30s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

