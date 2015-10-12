Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

***Take precautions to stay safe in the heat this week!***

-Wear light-colored and loose fitted clothing, apply plenty of sunscreen and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

-Don't leave children and pets in the car!

-Make sure that pets have a way to cool down (shade or indoors) and plenty of fresh water.

-Never walk dogs on hot pavement!

-Check on the elderly and folks that may not have air conditioning.

Tonight: Fair skies with lows in the lower 70s and light winds.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 90s. Showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

Next weekend: Hot and humid! Highs will be near 90 degrees with showers and storms both afternoons. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

