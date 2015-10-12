Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Tonight: Mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Patchy fog is possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm is not out of the question but most folks should stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 60s Sunday night.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s with spotty showers. Lows will be near 70 degrees Monday night.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs near 90 degrees and a few isolated showers. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.
Wednesday: A slight chance of afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the lower 90s and a few storms. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.
Friday: Similar to Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and a few storms possible. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
