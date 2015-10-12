East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us

Tonight: The drizzle/mist should gradually come to an end with the clouds slowly breaking up. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s with westerly winds at around 10 mph.

Sunday: We'll start out dry and even see some sunshine. Another fast-moving system will sweep through later in the day and bring a chance of spotty showers back to the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Winds will also become breezy out of the southwest and could gust to 20-30 mph at times so secure loose objects/fall decorations around your property. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

**A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Noon to 7 PM on Sunday for parts of southern Kentucky where gusts to 40-45 mph will be possible.**

Monday: Mostly sunny but cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday: Warming up! Southwesterly winds and partly sunny skies should help bring highs back to near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Happy Halloween! As of now, the forecast looks to be pretty good for the trick-or-treaters. Winds will become breezy through the day and highs will reach the lower 70s. Showers will arrive later in the evening but there is currently a high level of uncertainty with the timing of the rain... So check back for updates!

Thursday: A strong low pressure system will be moving through the region and is expected to bring us showers and storms. Winds will be breezy. Variations in the timing of this system will make a big difference with temperatures and as of now, highs are forecast to reach the upper 60s before falling sharply behind the front... Check back for updates!

Friday: A few lingering showers with highs in the upper 50s.

