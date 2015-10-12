East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

**A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Mountains until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times.**

**A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Plateau, southern Kentucky, southwestern Virginia and the Foothills/Smokies (areas shaded in blue) until 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Temperatures near freeze could damage or kill sensitive plants... Protect them if you can!**

Tonight: Unseasonably cool air will move into the region and drop temperatures into the 30s area-wide. Winds will stay breezy so widespread frost is not expected but the chilly temps could still damage sensitive plants. Gusts to 20 mph are possible in the Valley, to 30 mph on the Plateau and over 40 mph in the Mountains.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s. With light winds, widespread frost is expected. Take precautions to protect sensitive plants!

Next week: We'll have chilly nights and cool but pleasant afternoons with mostly sunny skies Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. A few showers will be back in the forecast for Friday and next weekend.

Stay warm!!

