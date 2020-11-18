What could Winter 2020 be like in East Tennessee?

Average snowfall for Knoxville is around six inches. Higher elevations like the plateau and mountains will see more snow than valley areas due to colder temperatures

Everyone always wants to know--- what will winter be like this year?

While it's really impossible to predict weather for months in advance, the 10Weather Team worked together, looking at models and weather patterns to come up with their best guess. But remember--- weather is unpredictable, especially in East Tennessee!

Best to keep a daily eye on the forecast, just to be safe.

So here's what we're looking at for this winter:

This year has continued the recent trend from past years of milder-than-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

And with the milder temperatures, four of the last five years have seen below-average snowfall across most of our region.

So, can we expect anything different this winter season? What are the key factors in play?

The main large-scale feature that will be in play this winter will be La Nina, which actually started back in August.

La Nina is associated with cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific, which triggers changes in the atmosphere.

This ocean-atmosphere interaction influences weather and climate patterns downstream in the U.S. And like El Nino, La Nina is one of the main drivers of our climate system.

La Nina typically produces warmer-than-average temperatures across the Southeast into parts of the Tennessee Valley.

However, you can still get arctic outbreaks in a La Nina pattern.

For our region, a little warmer-than-average temperature profile is expected overall this winter.

As for precipitation, including rain and snow, La Nina typically will bring near-average precipitation for the Tennessee Valley, with drier-than-average conditions across the southeast.

So for our region, we are expecting precipitation amounts to be close to average this winter.

What about snowfall this winter season? Overall, near to slightly below-average snowfall would be expected based on the parameters mentioned above: milder-than-average temperatures and near-average precipitation.

Average snowfall for Knoxville is around 6 inches. As usual, higher elevations like the Plateau and Mountains will see more snow than Valley areas due to colder temperatures and greater precipitation amounts.