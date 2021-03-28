Four people dead in Nashville after overnight flooding, police say

Police said one man died inside a car that was submerged in a creek.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Police now reports four people have died as a result of overnight flooding.

Police said one man died inside a car that was submerged in a creek near the Walmart near the intersection Harding Place and Nolensville Pike.

MNPD Urban Search & Rescue officers have just recovered a deceased man from this Honda sedan that was submerged by flooding from the creek next to the Wal-Mart at Harding Pl & Nolensville Pk. pic.twitter.com/xxppLhIM94 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021

Police said a second victim has been found deceased on the Nashboro Village Golf Course. It is believed the man was swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert at Nashboro Boulevard and Flintlock Court.

A second presumed flooding victim has been found deceased on the Nashboro Village golf course. It is believed that he was swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert at Nashboro Blvd & Flintlock Ct. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2021

A man and a woman has been found dead near a homeless camp in a wooded area near Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pike just off Nolensville Pike. Flooding from Seven Mile Creek impacted the area.