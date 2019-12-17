GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials closed the Gatlinburg Bypass early Tuesday morning due to downed trees.

The park posted the closure on Twitter at 5:41 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms pushed through the Cumberland Plateau into the Southern Valley and Southeast Tennessee late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

The storms caused downed trees and widespread power outages across the area.

RELATED: How to check and report power outages in East Tennessee

While the day starts with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, 10Weather predicts those temperatures to fall into the 40s and 30s Tuesday afternoon with wind chills in the 30s.

RELATED: Cooler temperatures return Tuesday

Light snow is expected to develop along the Plateau after 10 a.m. and in the mountains after 1 p.m.