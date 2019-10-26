GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers have now closed Little River Road, Elkmont Campground, and Cades Cove Campground due to downed trees and anticipated wind growth over the next several hours.

Rangers are assisting Elkmont campers evacuate the campground due to winds and the potential for heavy rains and rising waters overnight. At this time, Cades Cove campers will be allowed to stay, but incoming campers will not be allowed to enter the area.

The park said it will continue to update operational plans as needed.

The park experienced high winds this morning with sustained winds of approximately 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph across the Tennessee side of the mountains.

Newfound Gap Road, Little River Road, Laurel Creek Road, and Cades Cove Loop Road are all currently closed due to downed trees. Winds are expected to grow stronger this evening with a High Wind Warning in effect until at least 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. All roads will remain closed until the warning has expired. At that time, crews will assess damage and begin clearing roads for reopening.

Hikers are advised to avoid hiking during this time period across the park, particularly in areas with standing dead trees. Most park facilities are now closed on the Tennessee side of the park. Visitors should exercise extreme caution when making travel plans.