Gusty winds cause power outages across East TN

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Over 5,500 customers between LaFollette Utilities, Appalachian Electric, Knox Utilities Board and Sevier County Electric are experiencing power outages after gusty winds blew through on Sunday.
LaFollette Utilities: 230 outages
Appalachian Electric: 1,240 outages
Knox Utilities Board: 1,644 outages
Sevier County Electric: 2,480 outages
Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
If you have power, it would be a good idea to make sure your devices are charged so you can still get updates with the winds expected to stick around for a little while longer.