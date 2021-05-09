x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Weather

Gusty winds cause power outages across East TN

Make sure your devices are charged so you can still get updates with the winds expected to stick around for a little while longer.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Over 5,500 customers between LaFollette Utilities, Appalachian Electric, Knox Utilities Board and Sevier County Electric are experiencing power outages after gusty winds blew through on Sunday.

LaFollette Utilities: 230 outages

Appalachian Electric: 1,240 outages

Knox Utilities Board: 1,644 outages

Sevier County Electric: 2,480 outages

Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

If you have power, it would be a good idea to make sure your devices are charged so you can still get updates with the winds expected to stick around for a little while longer.

RELATED: Warm and windy for Mother's Day; Rain chances arrive tonight!

RELATED: Weather aware: How to plan ahead and find your safe spot in case of a tornado