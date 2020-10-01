A strong low pressure system will move through the region on Saturday and may bring active weather to East Tennessee later in the day

We should be mainly dry through the first half of the day but don't let that fool you...

Winds will increase out of the south-southwest at 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph in the Valley and on the Plateau.

Gusts over 60 mph are expected above 3500 feet in the Smokies so you may want to avoid trips into the higher elevations.

Record warm temperatures will be possible with highs expected to reach the lower 70s (record for the date is 72° in 1890).

Rain chances will increase later in the afternoon and a line of heavy rain and storms is expected to move through during the evening.

Timing: Beginning on the Plateau around 5 pm, in the Valley around 7 pm and in our eastern counties around 9 pm. **These times could change**

Impacts: While the overall threat of severe weather is low, a few storms could produce damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

WBIR Weather

Severe weather is more likely in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia so heads up if you had plans to travel to those areas on Saturday.

**Check back for updates and make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts!**

NOAA

Download our free WBIR weather app ( Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

The potential for storms ends after 1 a.m. but spotty showers may linger overnight. Rainfall totals for Saturday's system will generally be between 0.5" in eastern areas to 1.5" west of I-75.

WBIR Weather