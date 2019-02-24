ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — About eight families have been evacuated out of the Glenstone Apartment Complex, after a landslide almost came down on the building.

This happened at 980 Woodlawn Street in Rogersville.

A spokesperson for the Rogersville Police and Fire Departments tells 10News there is a ridge directly behind those apartment complexes. Up toward the top, some trees started falling.

Concerned that those trees would get in power lines, officials from Holston Electric went to check the ridge. Upon closer inspection, they discovered a landslide that nearly came down on the apartment complex.

Because of the next weather front, officials requested that all families evacuate voluntarily. Everybody complied.

One of the tenants is the apartment owners niece, and she made contact with the owner who is out of town. Officials are continuing to routinely check to ensure the landslide does not come down onto the apartment complex.

Right now no one is in the apartment and the structure is still standing.