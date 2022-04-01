Here we go again... Another round of wintry weather arrives Thursday

Another "southern slider" with bring a chance for accumulating snowfall to the area Thursday.

Here we go again... Another round of wintry weather is in the forecast for Thursday.

This system will be another "southern slider", meaning that we'll have an area of high pressure to our north pushing could air into the region an area of low pressure sliding to our south.

This pattern usually yields some decent snowfall totals for East Tennessee.

TIMELINE

The precipitation will begin as a light wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow before changing completely over to snow during the mid-morning and early afternoon.

The morning commute will likely be OK but travel conditions will deteriorate by the afternoon and evening commute.

This will not be the same heavy wet snow that we just had Sunday night/Monday morning but due to colder ground temperatures, roads are expected to become slick or covered, especially for areas along and north of I-40 where higher totals are expected.

With forecast lows in the lower to middle teens Thursday night, icy roads will likely still be an issue Friday morning. Check back for updates!

POTENTIAL TOTALS

The highest totals are expected to be for areas along and north of I-40 but this will all depend on the track of the low pressure system.