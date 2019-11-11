KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 10News reached out to over 30 school districts in our viewing area to ask how they do snow days. We asked what time they typically inform parents and whether they have any built-in snow days. We also asked what level of low temperature is a cause for concern when kids are waiting at bus stops.

This list will be updated as more districts respond.

Alcoa City Schools The district tries to have a decision the night before a snow day, but parents will know at 6:30 a.m. at the latest. The district uses several variables to make a decision, like wind, humidity, and snow buildup. However, temperatures below 20 degrees get extra consideration. The district has 10 built-in snow days.

Athens City Schools: The district said they won't make a decision until after 5:00 p.m. the night before.



Bell County Schools The district tries to have their decision on time for the 6 p.m. news the night before a snow day. Sometimes, though, the decision isn't made until early on the morning of a snow day. The district generally cancels or delays school if temperatures are below 10 degrees. Bell County Schools has 10 built-in snow days.

Clinton City Schools The district tries to inform parents by 6 a.m. on a snow day. It also informs news outlets and posts the decision to social media. The district doesn't have a specific temperature it watches out for. A spokesperson said the district considers a combination of several conditions. The district has 10 built-in snow days.



Cocke County Schools The district said parents will know by 6 a.m. on the morning of a snow day. It has no set temperature that's too low for kids to go to school. A spokesperson said it's up to the transportation director to decide if conditions are too dangerous. The district has 10 built-in snow days.

Etowah City Schools The district's superintendent said parents are informed as soon as possible, but the area's weather sometimes makes it difficult to make an early decision. The district had a snow day for very low temperatures last year, but there's no set temperature. However, the superintendent said bus drivers are told to wait at each stop and honk the horn -- this lets kids wait inside instead of at the ends of their driveways. The district has 7 built-in snow days.

Grainger County Schools A district spokesperson says parents typically know by 8 p.m. the night before -- but sometimes a decision must be made early in the morning. The district considers temperature-based delays or closings at temperatures below freezing. Grainger County Schools have 10 built-in snow days.



Harlan County Public Schools The district said parents should know by 5 a.m. the morning of a snow day. District officials consider closing the schools at temperatures below 12 degrees. While the district has no built-in snow days, it does have the option to make several school days "nontraditional instruction days." That means kids can do their schoolwork from home with online systems or by completing packets of assignments.

Hamblen County Schols The district tries to let parents know as soon as possible. A spokesperson said they'll cancel school by 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. the day before if dangerous conditions are evident, but it's sometimes only possible to make a decision before 6 a.m. There's no set temperature at which the district cancels school, but officials consider single-digit temperatures and wind chill. The district added 30 extra minutes to each school day, making room for 13 snow days.

Knox County Schools District officials have no set temperature at which they cancel or delay school. The district has 10 built-in snow days.

Maryville City Schools The district doesn't have a set time for informing parents, but it does so as soon as possible and before buses start their routes. Officials don't use any set temperature to determine school cancellations, but they consider various conditions. The district has five built-in snow days. If there's a sixth or seventh snow day, the district schedules make-up school days on March 12 and March 13.

Morgan County Schools The district tries to inform parents by 10 p.m. the night before a snow day. If that's not possible, it informs parents by 6 a.m. The district does not have a set temperature at which school is canceled or delayed. The district has 13 built-in snow days.

Oneida Special School District District officials inform parents either the night before or around 5 a.m. It depends on factors like wind chill and cloud coverage, but officials consider canceling or delaying school when temperatures are at or below the single digits.

Sevier County Schools The district has no set temperature at which it cancels or delays school, but officials consider conditions like temperature, wind and precipitation when making their decisions. The district has 13 built-in snow days.

Sweetwater City Schools The district tries to make the decision at night if dangerous conditions are evident the next day. However, sometimes a decision isn't available until around 5:30 a.m. Officials watch out for temperatures in the low teens or single digits. The district has 9 built-in snow days.





