x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

How cute! | Baby Hudson loves watching weather on WBIR

Meet Hudson. A future meteorologist and a big Todd Howell fan!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Channel 10 might have found its youngest viewer yet! Check out what this parent sent us. 

"Hi WBIR friends, I just had to share some pictures I've been collecting over the past year of our little Hudson and his obsession with the weather," the viewer said. 

"To standing, pointing, waving and literally stopping what he is doing at the sound of Todd's voice." 

Baby Hudson... Todd Howell's biggest fan!

1 / 7
UGC
Baby Hudson laying on his playmat watching the weather!

Hudson recently proved his love for our chief meteorologist, Todd Howell, even more.  

You can hear Hudson in the video below saying, "Hi Todd!" and tuning in to catch up on the latest weather report. 

If you would like to send something to us, download the WBIR app and upload it to the Near Me section.  

Related Articles