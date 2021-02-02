How cute! | Baby Hudson loves watching weather on WBIR

Meet Hudson. A future meteorologist and a big Todd Howell fan!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Channel 10 might have found its youngest viewer yet! Check out what this parent sent us.

"Hi WBIR friends, I just had to share some pictures I've been collecting over the past year of our little Hudson and his obsession with the weather," the viewer said.

"To standing, pointing, waving and literally stopping what he is doing at the sound of Todd's voice."

Baby Hudson... Todd Howell's biggest fan! 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Hudson recently proved his love for our chief meteorologist, Todd Howell, even more.