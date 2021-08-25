How to help displaced pets in Middle Tennessee after catastrophic flooding

The Humane Society of Dickson County is collecting donations for the Waverly Animal Shelter and is looking for pet foster families.

WAVERLY, Tenn. — Organizations in Middle Tennessee are asking for help to care for lost pets that haven't been reunited with their families after catastrophic flooding struck Humphreys County over the weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said on Wednesday the Humane Society of Dickson County is collecting donations for the Waverly Animal Shelter.

The Waverly shelter is in need of drinking water, large kennels, dog and cat food, and cleaning supplies. It is also trying to find foster homes to take care of lost pets until it can find their owners.

Those who would like to foster a lost pet can call the shelter at (931) 296-7319 or visit the facility at 108 Young Road in Waverly.

The Humane Society said several people donated truck loads of supplies to its location at 311 Tennsco Drive in Dickson.

The Waverly shelter said it is also looking for volunteers to help deliver supplies where needed. Families affected by flooding need of support for their pets should contact the shelter at (931) 296-7319.

"We want to give you the support you need to KEEP your pets until you find your way to a safe place. If there is anything you need for your pet at all please call or reach out to us or stop by. Please report any found or missing pets. We are here for you," the shelter said.

You can find ways to help people affected by the flooding at this link.

If you are interested in learning about volunteering with the Red Cross to help, or to make a financial donation to flood victims, check out RedCross.org/Tennessee or call 1-800-Red Cross.