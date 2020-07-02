KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. —

Just one inch of water can cause around $25,000 dollars of damage to a home, according to FEMA. More than 20% of flood claims come from properties outside high-risk flood zones.

Throughout the day, some homeowners experienced water damage that may not have had flood insurance.

Most homeowners and renters insurance policies don't cover flood damage, but once you have flood insurance it takes 30 days to kick in.

RELATED: Flood victims fear this week's heavy rainfall will be like February 2019 all over again

Homes in high risk flood areas are required to have it, but those in moderate to low risk areas can opt in.

To find out if your home is in a flood plain, head to the FEMA flood map service center. It looks overwhelming, but all you have to do is type in your address to get the information.

RELATED: Flooding begins to recede following water-covered roads, rescues, and evacuations across East Tennessee

According to FEMA, if you're in a low risk area, you can get a policy for $325 per year. For others, the federal government offers coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program at an average cost of about $700 per year. Coverage is usually capped at $250,000.

So what's covered? Repairs to your home, systems in the home like electrical, plumbing, water and air, appliances, carpets, windows and personal property.

What's not covered? Damage caused by things that could have been avoided like mold and mildew, property outside the building or vehicles.

RELATED: Shelters opening in Blount & Sevier Counties to help flood victims

If you do have flood insurance, immediately report damage. A claims adjuster will be assigned the loss. You then have 60 days to file your proof of loss.

Facts and myths about flood insurance can be found here.