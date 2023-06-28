Moderate air quality alert issued for East Tennessee. Here's how you can stay safe

The yellow category means the air quality is acceptable but could create a moderate health concern for sensitive groups.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Air Quality Index has issued a moderate or yellow air quality alert in Knoxville and East Tennessee, according to AirNow.

The yellow category means the air quality is acceptable but could create a moderate health concern for sensitive groups. If you have respiratory issues or are sensitive to smog or smoke, you should consider shortening your time outdoors on Wednesday and avoid any strenuous activity outside.

According to an asthma and allergy specialist, people should use caution when going outside when there is an air quality alert.

"Elect to do outside activity with caution," said Dr. Don Ellenburg, Asthma and Allergy specialist. "I wouldn't say go hide. We don't need to be fearful of our air quality."

The EPA said people who are sensitive to particle pollution should consider "reducing prolonged or heavy exertion." You should watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

According to AirNow, smoke from the wildfires in Canada continues to move hundreds of miles into the U.S. This is pushing air quality into unhealthy or worse categories in areas from the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast and parts of the Upper Great Lakes.

You can learn more about how to stay safe and healthy in a moderate air quality environment here.