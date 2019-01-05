KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fire crews continue to battle massive fire at the Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling Center, which could potentially take days to extinguish.

"It's a big trash fire," said Knoxville Fire Capt. DJ Corcoran.

He said paper, cardboard, rubble and plastic are burning, which is what the company recycles. The burning plastic is what's causing that heavy, black smoke that can be seen for miles.

As they adapt their tactics to put out the 2-alarm fire, firefighters are keeping a close eye on the wind and rain conditions in particular.

►READ MORE: 'It's a big trash fire' | Massive fire could burn for days; nearby residents being evacuated

The sheer size of the fire is affecting weather conditions in the general area it's burning.

When winds began shifting, KFD immediately started evacuating roughly 65 homes on the south side of the fire on Morelia Avenue from Pershing Street to Cornelia Street out of caution -- saying they were worried about the changing winds and the proximity of the fire to those homes.

►READ MORE: Here's where to go if you are evacuated from area around large fire at recycling center

As of 4:30 p.m., winds are blowing from the south-southwest at about 10-20 miles per hour, pushing that massive plume of smoke to the north-northeast.

The particle density of that smoke is so thick -- it can be seen on radar.

As of 3:51 p.m. on Wednesday -- winds had pushed the smoke as far north as Union and Grainger County.

WBIR

The smoke is thickest at the site of the fire, which you can see in yellow on radar. The winds are carrying it up as far as Grainger and Union County into Maynardville, Corryton and Blaine at the moment.

Firefighters are also worried about rain. While rain might seem like it would help them battle the fire, it would actually be hazardous in this cause.

The reason is the massive plume of black smoke. Right now -- the clear conditions have created a high ceiling for the smoke, limiting the impact it will have on air quality.

Rain would drastically lower that ceiling -- causing the smoke to sink in the atmosphere and potentially creating breathing hazards.

►READ MORE: Recycling center fire prompts memories of large 2012 mulch fire

Right now, though, fire officials are not concerned about air quality because the conditions are just right to allow smoke to dissipate up into the atmosphere.

Knox County issued an air quality advisory as a heads up, saying people living around the area of the fire should take a few precautions just in case.

►Should I be worried about the black smoke from massive Knoxville fire?

“To protect your health, it’s important to remember that if you can see or smell smoke, move away from the area,” said Knox County Air Quality Director Lynne Liddington. “If you cannot move away from the smoke, shut your doors and windows and turn off your air conditioning units. If you are driving through the smoke, roll up your windows and turn your air conditioning to recirculate, so you are not drawing the smoke into the vehicle.”

►A local photographer captured these absolutely apocalyptic images of the garbage fire