AUSTIN, Texas — Barry was upgraded to a category one hurricane as it moves toward Louisiana near Avery Island on Saturday morning.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has the storm with 75 mph sustained winds. The storms main threats come from storm surge along coastal areas and heavy rain that will lead to serious flooding situations.

Flooding from both the storm surge and torrential inland rains continue to be the main threat for the entire Lower Mississippi River Valley. An additional 10 to 15 inches of rain is possible for some locations, as well as storm surge as high as 6 feet along the Louisiana coastline.

For us here at home, Barry will be well off to the east and we do not anticipate any effects from the storm. As a matter of fact, we are entering a bit of a warm and dry spell as we head into the middle of July. Temperatures are expected to be just a few degrees above average (but below 100) through the end of next week.

