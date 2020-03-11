The storm currently has winds of 65 mph and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

TAMPA, Fla — Tropical Storm Eta made landfall on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida as of 11:00 p.m. ET Sunday night.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida Coast from north Englewood to Anna Maria Island, coastal and inland Manatee County, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, and coastal and inland Sarasota County.

The hurricane warning for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay has been replaced with a tropical storm warning.

The hurricane watch for South Florida has been discontinued.

The next move for the storm will be to head into the southeast Gulf of Mexico Monday in the afternoon hours into Tuesday.

There remains significant uncertainty in the long-range forecast of the track and intensity.

Regardless of the exact path of the storm, rain from Eta will continue spreading into the Tampa Bay area throughout Monday with somewhat breezy conditions.

Continue to check back with 10 Tampa Bay as the system tracks north and the details of its impacts become more clear.