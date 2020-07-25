Hanna becomes first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season

The storm will make landfall this afternoon or this evening in Texas.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Early Saturday morning Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm will make landfall as a weak hurricane, but still a dangerous storm. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along the coast of Texas.

Hurricane conditions are expected from Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, Texas. Hanna will also produce heavy rainfall for parts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico.

Hanna was moving west at 9 mph. The hurricane had winds of 75 mph with stronger gusts.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

Tornadoes will also be possible today and tonight for parts of Texas as Hanna moves inland.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo will bring heavy rain to Trinidad and Tabago.

Gonzalo is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches in Barbados, the Windward Islands, and Trinidad and Tobago through Sunday night.

Gonzalo is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in northeastern Venezuela through Monday.

Gonzalo was about 100 east of Trinidad early Saturday morning. The storm was moving west at 18 mph. It had winds of 40 mph along with some stronger gusts.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Tobago and Grenada and its dependencies.

Even though Gonzalo is weak, interests in the Windward Islands should continue to monitor this system.

A third area the National Hurricane Center is watching is a few hundred miles southwest of Cabo Verde Islands.

The tropical wave will continue to move west at about 15 mph. A tropical depression could form by early next week.

The NHC gives this system a 10% chance of further development over the next two days and a 60% chance of further development over the next five days.