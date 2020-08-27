14-year-old girl dies after tree falls on home during Hurricane Laura

“We do expect that there could be more fatalities,” a spokesperson for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said.

NEW ORLEANS — A 14-year-old Louisiana girl died after a tree fell on her home as Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Gulf Coast early Thursday.

Christina Stephens, the spokesperson for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, said the girl’s death is the first reported death caused by the storm in the United States. The girl lived in Vernon Parish.

“We do expect that there could be more fatalities,” Stephens said.

Laura is still a Category 2 hurricane as it moves deeper into Louisiana, six hours after making landfall as a Category 4 storm. Authorities say it's still a dangerous system.

Forecasters predicted an unsurvivable storm surge along a stretch of coastline from Port Arthur, Texas, to points east of Lake Charles, Louisiana. More than 580,000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

Rescuers have to wait for winds to die down before looking for survivors.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says resources are in place to help in the weeks and months ahead.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...