NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee deployed a total of 172 emergency personnel to Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina to manage Hurricane Dorian's effects.

The Tennessean emergency personnel helped state and local governments with medical services, logistics, swift-water rescue, shelter support, evacuations and other mission areas — efforts that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said were critical.

“We are fortunate to have such dedicated emergency professionals in Tennessee who think nothing of putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives,” Gov. Lee said in a Tuesday press release. “We are proud to call these selfless heroes our family members, neighbors, and friends.”

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, more than 1,075 emergency personnel across the United States responded to Hurricane Dorian. Tennessee's personnel made up 16% of the national total.

That 16% came from 39 Tennessean cities, counties, and federal and state agencies — including several in East Tennessee. Those agencies include AMR Knox County, Anderson County EMS, AMR Blount County, Claiborne County EMS, Jefferson County, Grainger County EMS, Sullivan County EMS.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency coordinated Tennessee’s Hurricane Dorian deployments. In a statement, TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said the state's deployed personnel had risen to the challenge.

“By working together across disciplines and jurisdictions, Tennessee’s emergency managers and first responders have proven that they take the challenge of being ready to respond seriously and invest the effort to meet standards and maintain documentation so that when disasters threaten they can move quickly.”

