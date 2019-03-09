KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Dorian nears the U.S., Knoxville Utilities Board crew members are being sent to several locations to help make preparations and assist with hurricane relief efforts.

So far, KUB has cleared six contract crews to aid locals in Florida.

Davis Elliot Electric crew has 10 people in Vero Beach, Florida, which is located in the middle of Daytona Beach and West Palm Beach.

Currently, the hurricane is about 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Hurricane Dorian was on track to hit the U.S. as a Category 5 storm but has since weakened to a category 2.

Pike Electric Corporation has a crew waiting to be sent to North and South Carolina.

Additionally, two Appalachian Electric contract crews are on standby. Service Electric Company and Wolf Tree Experts are waiting for local co-op assistance.

Authorities in Florida and the Carolinas continue to evacuate coastal areas in Dorian's path.

The American Red Cross has prepared 110 emergency response units for tens of thousands of evacuees in the days ahead.

Over a hundred tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies, including cots and blankets, have already been sent.

