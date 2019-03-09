KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — American Red Cross volunteers are mobilizing to help communities in the path of Hurricane Dorian. More than 1,600 trained volunteers are headed to coast and neighboring states. 48 of those volunteers are from Tennessee.

Those men and women will help in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. The Red Cross is preparing emergency shelters and resources for those areas as residents evacuate.

In total, the Red Cross has deployed 110 emergency response units and more than 99 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies, including cots and blankets.

“Because Hurricane Dorian is such a slow-moving storm, we’ll be watching its path closely all week,” said Sharon Hudson, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of East Tennessee.

Tens of thousands could be affected by this storm over the next few days. To what extent, though, is still uncertain.

Want to help those in the hurricane's path?

You can donate money online at this link, by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW or by texting “Dorian” to 90999 to automatically donate $10.

Red Cross leaders are asking you to 'roll up your sleeves' and give blood as well. The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for blood donations following a nationwide summer shortage.



You can schedule an appointment today by going online here or calling 1-800-733-2767.