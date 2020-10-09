Thick clouds of mosquitoes kill livestock after Hurricane Laura

Researchers estimates that hundreds of cattle and a few horses have been killed in a five-parish area.

VILLE PLATTE, La. — Experts in southwest Louisiana say clouds of mosquitoes have been so thick since Hurricane Laura that they're killing cattle and horses.

Veterinarian Craig Fontenot of Ville Platte says the swarms drain animals' blood and animals also become exhausted from constantly moving in an attempt to avoid the biting insects.

LSU AgCenter agent Jeremy Hebert said he has spoken to several cattle owners who have lost as many as eight animals. He had also heard of three mosquito-related deaths of horses.

Fontenot estimates that hundreds of cattle and a few horses have been killed in his five-parish area.

“There’s a lot on the verge of dying,” Fontenot said.

A photo he took shows mosquitoes blanketing a bull's belly.

LSU AgCenter agents say spraying has begun to thin the hordes pushed out of marshes by the storm that made landfall Aug. 27.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...