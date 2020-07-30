Tracking Isaias: Headed towards North Carolina late Monday into Tuesday

Coastal NC should have plans ready this weekend as Isaias moves closer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tropical Storm Isaias is moving northwest, and North Carolina needs to be watching closely. Wind/rain here in the Piedmont is possible, but not a guarantee. The WFMY News 2 weather team is tracking it for you.

WHERE IS IT NOW?

As of Sunday midday, Isaias is still a Tropical Storm off the Florida coast. It has been battling strong wind, dry air, and land. It has winds of 65 mph, moving northwest heading in the direction of South Florida, but it has slowed down some as it prepares to turn to the north today.

WHERE IS IT GOING?

The current forecast cone brings Isaias into the North Carolina coastal plain as a tropical storm on Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Graphic below)

At this time, Isaias is nearing Florida with some of its outer bands sending rain and wind into the east coast of Florida. Whether it hits Florida or not will be important for our forecast to see how strong it still is and how far west it will go.

After that, Isaias will track northward toward North Carolina by late Monday and early Tuesday, slowly curving as it does so. It's likely that the system will remain at tropical storm strength, but strengthening into hurricane status can't be ruled out.

The beaches from Myrtle Beach up to the Outer Banks of North Carolina are at greatest risk for significant wind / rain and storm surge.

Here in the Piedmont, it appears unlikely that we'll have significant impacts but, it is likely that we get some rain and some breezes Monday night into Tuesday.

Still two most likely paths on the table for #Isaias.



1) More inland, weaker storm after it grazes FL or even hits land along SC coast. Would mean more rain/wind for the Piedmont.



2) MOST LIKELY

More coastal, stronger storm/impacts on the coast. Less rain/wind for Piedmont. pic.twitter.com/peBppnZhsS — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) August 1, 2020

IMPACTS:

At the NC coast, wind and rain appear likely from Isaias, but just how severe will depend on the track of the storm. If it hits directly, some localized strong tropical storm or hurricane conditions appear likely. If it stays just offshore, those impacts will be far less.

Here in the NC Piedmont, some rain and gusty winds are likely. It will depend how close the storm tracks to us. Significant wind and rain here in the Piedmont-Triad does not look likely at this time unless the storm tracks farther inland than expected.

These questions should have much clearer answers in the next couple days.

WHAT TO DO:

There's no need for panic, especially at home in the Triad of NC. However, Coastal NC should have plans in place for impacts by Monday.

If you have travel plans toward the coast Monday/Tuesday, you may consider delaying. Pay close attention to the forecast.

Bottom line - there's still some uncertainty but it's a good idea to pay attention as our News 2 weather team keeps tabs on Isaias and it's track. We'll be keeping you updated on air and online multiple times throughout each of the coming days.